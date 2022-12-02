AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.46%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
EFERT 81.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
EPCL 50.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.73%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
FNEL 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.24%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.38%)
MLCF 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.63%)
OGDC 72.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TPL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
TPLP 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
TRG 136.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.26%)
UNITY 17.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,227 Decreased By -28 (-0.66%)
BR30 15,515 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.38%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges up on softer dollar, easing China COVID curbs

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2022 04:43pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices edged up on Friday, propped up by a weaker dollar and easing COVID-19 curbs in China, but the upcoming U.S. jobs data kept the market unsettled.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up 0.1% to $8,348 a tonne by 1030 GMT, after gaining about 5% so far this week.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.9% to 66,240 yuan ($9,415.11) a tonne.

“The weaker dollar has helped, but there are also signs that China may have to revise its zero-COVID policy and that is also good for the metals markets,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Top metals consumer China continued to relax COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine rules in some Chinese cities on Friday.

China’s COVID policies, the world’s toughest, have stifled everything from domestic consumption to factory output and global supply chains.

Also supporting metals was a weaker dollar index, which was pinned near 16-week lows after slipping more than 5% last month on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to slow its pace of rate hikes from the December meeting.

A softer dollar makes metals priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The market was skittish, however, ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, which is due to provide more clues on a shift in the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory.

“A stronger payroll number is likely to cause dollar appreciation, which would be negative for metals,” Shah said.

Among other metals, aluminium dipped 0.1% to $2,482.50 and nickel lost 0.4% to $27,500, but zinc climbed 0.3% to $3,088, lead gained 0.7% to $2,188 and tin advanced 0.7% to $23,500.

Copper prices LME copper copper market

Comments

1000 characters

Copper edges up on softer dollar, easing China COVID curbs

Rupee remains unchanged against US dollar

Giving the govt a chance, sit with us and call elections: Imran Khan

Oil steady ahead of OPEC+ meeting, EU Russian oil ban

OMCs take a hit as petroleum sales drop in Pakistan

India to continue buying Russian oil: ministry source

Imran Khan says Senator Azam Swati treated in 'vengeful manner'

Qurat ul Ain Fatima appointed new ECP spokesperson

OPEC set to stick or cut more amid plan to cap Russian oil price

Shafique and Haq give Pakistan solid start after England’s 657

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Read more stories