AGL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
AVN 79.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
EPCL 51.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FCCL 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.96%)
FFL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
GGGL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.1%)
LOTCHEM 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.88%)
MLCF 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.42%)
OGDC 72.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TPL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
TREET 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.05%)
TRG 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.7%)
UNITY 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
WAVES 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.9%)
BR100 4,266 Increased By 18 (0.42%)
BR30 15,776 Increased By 14.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 42,465 Increased By 116.2 (0.27%)
KSE30 15,693 Increased By 60.4 (0.39%)
Palm falls on weaker rival oils, ringgit rally

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2022 12:15pm
JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dropped on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of gains, dragged down by weaker rival vegetable oil prices and a stronger ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 2.27% to 4,138 ringgit ($939.39) a tonne by midday.

“Today our market is following Chicago Board of Trade soyoil leads as well as weaker Dalian palm oils pricing,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that the strengthening in ringgit would also discourage exports.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil in November rose between 1.7% and 5.6% from the month before, according to data from cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri.

Indonesia set reference price of its crude palm oil (CPO) at $824.32 per tonne for Dec. 1-15 shipments, a Trade Ministry regulation showed on Wednesday, keeping export tax at $33 per tonne and levy at $85 per tonne. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 3.31%.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract and its palm oil contract fell 0.15% and 0.8% respectively.

Palm oil logs second consecutive monthly rise

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit gained 0.86% against the US dollar after a 1.37% rally on Wednesday, touching its strongest in more than five months.

A stronger ringgit makes palm oil less attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

Palm oil may retest a resistance at 4,329 ringgit a tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into 4,400-4,497 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

