AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SGX iron ore snaps rally

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore futures in Singapore slumped more than 3% on Monday, retreating after a three-day rise, as protests against stringent Covid-19 restrictions in top steel producer China prompted caution.

The steelmaking ingredient, however, remained supported on the Dalian Commodity Exchange following Friday’s announcement of a further cut in banks’ reserve requirement ratio in China to bolster a slowing economy.

Benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange dropped as much as 3.2% to $95.95 a tonne. It traded briefly above $100 earlier in the session.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for January delivery climbed up to 3.6% to 764.50 yuan ($106.00) a tonne, its highest since June 17. Dalian iron ore was up 2.3% by 0307 GMT, rising for a third session with earlier gains driven by renewed hopes for steel demand recovery next year as China is taking further steps to shore up an ailing domestic property sector. “Traders remain focused on further stimulus into next year,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

Some of the optimism, however, has dissipated amid protests in several Chinese cities against the country’s strict COVID-19 curbs. “This week’s western headlines will be dominated by whether Chinese authorities stick to their guns on the no-nonsense zero-COVID strategy or repeal these measures,” Navigate Commodities Managing Director Atilla Widnell said.

“This will be an interesting test of financial markets and whether they are fazed or unfazed by social factors in China or continue to trade COV-exit cues,” he added.

Sentiment was also mixed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange with rebar up 1.4% and hot-rolled coil advancing 1.3%, while wire rod slipped 0.8% and stainless steel dipped 0.7%.

Other Dalian steelmaking inputs also rose, with coking coal and coal up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

steel Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Dalian Commodity Exchange SGX iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

SGX iron ore snaps rally

IMF, govt begin virtual engagement

Army’s role restricted to constitutional mandate: Bajwa

A democratic Pakistan is in Washington’s own interest: State Dept

Dar willing to allow sugar export?

Terrorism case: ATC extends interim bails of IK, others till Dec 9

Presidential Reference on Reko Diq project: SC to announce short order next week

Tax-exempted areas: FBR sets up checkposts to monitor supplies

Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

TTP ends ceasefire, orders nationwide attacks

Saudi unveils plan for massive new airport in capital

Read more stories