KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.615 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,647.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.056 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.699 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.073 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 714.582 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 636.279 million), Silver (PKR 493.171 million), DJ (PKR 430.136 million), Platinum (PKR 240.555 million), Copper (PKR 215.140 million), SP 500 (PKR 49.668 million) and Brent (PKR 6.994 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 0.915 million was traded.

