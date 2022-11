KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday shot up with a sizeable gain on the local market, traders said. They mounted by Rs1750 to Rs161300 per tola and Rs1500 to Rs138288 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1759 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs1710 per tola and Rs1466.04 per 10 grams, traders said.

