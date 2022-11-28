AGL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.78%)
Nov 28, 2022
CBOT corn biased to fall into $6.58-1/4 to $6.61-1/2 range

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 11:53am
SINGAPORE: CBOT March corn is biased to break a support at $6.63-3/4 per bushel, and fall into a range of $6.58-1/4 to $6.61-1/2. The consolidation of the past seven trading days has been well confined within the daily range of the Nov. 15, which is from $6.53-1/2 to $6.77.

It seems the consolidation is being shaped into a wedge, which may turn out to be a bearish continuation pattern, as it appeared after a downtrend.

Even though the rise from $6.58-1/4 is mathematically related to the range, the failure of the presumed wave c to break a resistance at $6.72-3/4 strongly suggests a completion of this wave.

The following sideways move could be sandwiched between two trendlines of the wedge. The lower trendline points at a target of $6.59-3/4.

Resistance is at $6.67, a break above which may lead to a gain into $6.70 to $6.72-3/4 range.

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

Signals on the daily chart are a bit neutral, as corn is stuck in the range of $6.57 to $6.78. The basic assumption is the contract is riding on a wave C from $7.11-3/4, which could travel to $5.68-3/4.

A realistic target will be $6.40-1/4, which will be confirmed when corn breaks $6.57.

Corn

