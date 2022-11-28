AGL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.45%)
ANL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
AVN 79.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.22%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.14%)
EPCL 52.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.89%)
FCCL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.13%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
FLYNG 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.89%)
FNEL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
GGGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.29%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.68%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 30.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
MLCF 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-6.41%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.64%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.89%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
TPLP 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.2%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.27%)
TRG 144.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.04%)
UNITY 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.68%)
WAVES 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,270 Decreased By -60.7 (-1.4%)
BR30 15,962 Decreased By -334 (-2.05%)
KSE100 42,444 Decreased By -459.8 (-1.07%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -173.3 (-1.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil neutral in 4,079-4,176 ringgit range

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2022 09:46am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 4,079-4,176 ringgit a tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The drop from the Nov. 24 high of 4,219 ringgit looks deep enough to indicate a reversal of the short uptrend from the Nov. 21 low of 3,787 ringgit.

However, the strong rise from the Nov. 25 low of 4,020 ringgit complicated the picture, as it is hard to be categorised.

The rise could be an extension of the uptrend, or a simple bounce against the preceding drop.

A break above 4,176 ringgit may confirm an extension of the uptrend towards 4,236-4,333 ringgit range.

Malaysian palm oil futures rise

A break below 4,079 ringgit could open the way towards 3,922-4,019 ringgit range.

Signals on the daily chart suggest an upside bias, as the contract seems to have broken a resistance at 4,070 ringgit.

The break increases the chance of a gain towards 4,331 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil neutral in 4,079-4,176 ringgit range

Regulatory, financial issues: KE seeks intervention of Khaqan

Delegation to visit Russia for talks on oil, says Dar

PTI’s Swati arrested again

Rescuers search for missing after deadly landslide on Italian island

Tehran protests after US football body posts modified Iran flag

Resignations from assemblies: Zardari, Dar discuss scenarios in case PTI acts on its ‘threat’

FTO accuses tractor company of concealing sales transactions

Assets of Bajwa, family: ISPR terms ‘misleading figures’ a ‘nefarious campaign’

FIA stops Dawar from travelling to Tajikistan

ICCI concerned at 100bps hike in key policy rate

Read more stories