Arabica coffee rises

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Friday as the market extended its rebound from last week’s 16-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa prices also climbed. March arabica coffee rose 2.1% to $1.6615 per lb by 1517 GMT as the market pulled further away from last week’s 16-month low of $1.5405. The contract was on track for a weekly gain of 7.1%, regaining most of the ground lost the previous week when prices fell by 7.7%.

January robusta coffee rose 0.9% to $1,857 a tonne. The robusta market has been supported by rains in Vietnam that have disrupted the harvest. March raw sugar fell 0.4% to 19.48 cents per lb with the contract on track for a weekly loss of about 3%.

March white sugar fell 1.2% to $532.50 a tonne. March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,469 a tonne with the contract on track for a weekly gain of around 0.5%. March London cocoa rose 0.6% to 1,971 pounds a tonne.