Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Friday as the market extended its rebound from last week’s 16-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

Coffee

March arabica coffee rose 1.1% to $1.6450 per lb by 1325 GMT as the market pulled further away from last weeks’ 16-month low of $1.5405.

Fitch Solutions said in a note that despite the rebound, “prices remain capped by a weak global outlook and expectations of a move to a production surplus, led by an improved production outlook in Brazil following recent rainfall.”

January robusta coffee rose 1.4% to $1,868 a tonne.