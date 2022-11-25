AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
ANL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
AVN 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 81.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
FLYNG 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FNEL 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
GGGL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.91%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.85%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
OGDC 74.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
PAEL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 19.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.82%)
TREET 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.03%)
TRG 146.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
UNITY 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
WAVES 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2022 07:09pm
Follow us

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Friday as the market extended its rebound from last week’s 16-month low, while raw sugar and cocoa prices also climbed.

Arabica coffee prices slide, sugar and cocoa down

Coffee

  • March arabica coffee rose 1.1% to $1.6450 per lb by 1325 GMT as the market pulled further away from last weeks’ 16-month low of $1.5405.

  • Fitch Solutions said in a note that despite the rebound, “prices remain capped by a weak global outlook and expectations of a move to a production surplus, led by an improved production outlook in Brazil following recent rainfall.”

  • January robusta coffee rose 1.4% to $1,868 a tonne.

  • The robusta market has been supported by rains in Vietnam that have disrupted the harvest.

Sugar

  • March raw sugar rose 0.3% to 19.60 cents per lb, boosted partly by higher energy prices.

  • Czarnikow on Thursday cut its forecast for global sugar surplus for the current 2022/23 season to 2 million tonnes from 3.6 million previously.

  • March white sugar fell 1% to $533.60 a tonne.

Cocoa

  • March London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,963 pounds a tonne.

  • March New York cocoa rose 0.6% to $2,459 a tonne.

Cocoa Arabica coffee

Comments

1000 characters

Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 16%

Analysts perplexed as SBP hikes key interest rate to 16% — highest since 1998

Challenging road ahead: Pakistan's economic growth projected to slow down to 2.1%: report

PM Shehbaz urges Pak-Turkish collaboration in alternate energy

PTI should postpone long march for security reasons: Rana Sanaullah

Long march: PTI receives conditional approval to hold rally at Faizabad on Nov 26

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.94 against US dollar

Google country director says 5G rollout will help Pakistan's tech ecosystem

SC revokes lifetime disqualification of ex-PTI MNA Faisal Vawda

Read more stories