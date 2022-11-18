Gold prices decline slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday inched down on the local market, traders said.

The prices dipped by Rs450 to Rs158,400 per tola and Rs386 to Rs135,802 per 10 grams.

Gold prices on the world market were quoted at $1,766 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs1,690 per tola and Rs1,448.90 per 10 grams, traders said.

