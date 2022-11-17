Japan rubber futures down

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures fell on Wednesday, snapping a three-session rally, as rising Covid-19 cases in top buyer China boosted fears of slower demand, while geopolitical risks also weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was down 2.2 yen, or 1.0%, at 217.9 yen ($1.6) per kg as of 0347 GMT. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 95 yuan, or 0.8%, at 12,565 yuan ($1,775) per tonne. China on Tuesday reported 17,772 new local Covid-19 infections for Nov.14, up from 16,072 a day earlier and the most since April, fuelling speculation that localised lockdowns could widen.

NATO member Poland said that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine. Russia denied it was responsible.