AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
ANL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.3%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
FLYNG 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
GGGL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
MLCF 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.86%)
PAEL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
TPL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 19.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TRG 148.33 Increased By ▲ 7.64 (5.43%)
UNITY 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.06%)
WAVES 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 21.5 (0.5%)
BR30 16,446 Increased By 158 (0.97%)
KSE100 42,984 Increased By 186.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,817 Increased By 108.2 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil slips for third day on higher stocks, demand woes

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for the third straight day on Wednesday to near their lowest level in more than two weeks on higher stocks and concerns over demand from leading buyer China as it struggles with rising COVID-19 cases.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 42 ringgit, or 1.03%, to 4,024 ringgit ($886.34) a tonne.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of October expanded for a fifth month to a three-year high as production improved, data from the nation’s palm oil board showed on Friday.

“The likely extension to Black Sea grains corridor and concerns over demand from China were weighing on prices,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

China reported 20,199 new COVID-19 infections for Nov. 15, of which 1,623 were symptomatic and 18,576 were asymptomatic.

Exports from Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer, rose between 10.7% and 12.7% in the Nov. 1-15 period, compared to the same weeks in October, cargo surveyors data showed.

The market has been struggling to adjust with volatile Malaysian ringgit and uncertainty over vegetable oil supplies because of La Nina and sunflower oil shipments from Black Sea region, said a Mumbai-based trader with a global trade house.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, eased against the dollar, making the commodity more cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Disruptions to palm oil supplies due to tropical storms in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia are expected to continue into the first quarter of 2023, keeping prices strong, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.42%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil rates Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil slips for third day on higher stocks, demand woes

Q1 FY23: External debt, liabilities dip over $3bn

Q1 LSMI output down 0.4pc YoY

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

Pakistan Army Act: Asif says no major changes under study

FBR decides to fix forex limit for outgoing int’l passengers

IPPs payment mode: MoF willing to pay GPPs Rs93.4bn

South Korea to gift solar power plant

Exporters resent energy shortages

POL rates: anomalies in notification?

List of locally-manufactured goods: FBR allows release of goods/items

Read more stories