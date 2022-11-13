AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Japanese rubber futures extend losses

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2022 03:03am
SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures extended losses for a third straight session on Friday, tracking losses in the Shanghai market, as concerns over fresh lockdown measures in top consumer China amid rising Covid-19 cases dented demand sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was down 1.1 yen, or 0.5%, at 215.0 yen ($1.51) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract has gained about 0.7% for the week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was down 10 yuan, or 0.1%, at 12,560 yuan ($1,749) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average rose 3.00% on Friday.

Mainland China’s Health Commission reported 10,729 new coronavirus cases for Nov 10, compared with 9,005 new cases a day earlier. Japan’s wholesale prices rose 9.1% in October from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s record gain but remaining at high levels as the weak yen continued to inflate the cost of raw material imports for companies.

