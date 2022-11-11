AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Nov 11, 2022
UAE stocks rally on corporate earnings, oil gains

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 06:40pm
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday, lifted by corporate earnings, while oil prices advanced more than 2% after top crude importer China eased some of the country’s heavy COVID curbs.

Oil, which fuels the region’s growth, rose $2.39, or 2.6%, to $96.06 a barrel by 0745 GMT, extending a 1.1% rise in the previous session.

In Abu Dhabi, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 5% boost in Multiply Group.

The investment firm Eshraq Investments surged as much as 11.4% in day trade after posting highest ever quarterly profit of 474.2 million dirhams ($129.13 million) compared with a profit of 17.2 million dirhams ($4.68 million)a year earlier.

Among other stocks, Hily Holding, formerly known as FOODCO Holding, jumped 4.5% after it swung to third-qaurter profit.

The Abu Dhabi index was up 1.4% on weekly basis as it extended the gains to fourth consecutive week, according to Refinitiv data.

Dubai benchamrk index added 0.7% on Friday, paring losses in previous session on Thursday.

Most Gulf bourses in red on falling oil prices

Heavyweights Emaar Properties advanced 1.6% and lender Dubai Islamic Bank hiked 1.7%.

Shuaa Capital surged 8% as Company posted a third-quarter profit of 19.9 million dirhams ($5.42 million), underpinned by strong revenues driven by lower costs and cost optimization initiatives.

The index notched up a 1.7 % weekly gain, according to Refinitiv data.

Major stock markets elsewhere in the Gulf region were closed.

==========================================
 ABU DHABI    rose 0.1% to 10,630 points
 DUBAI        was up 0.7% to 3,407 points
==========================================
