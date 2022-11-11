KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.696 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,649.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.850 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.127 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.774 billion), Copper (PKR 790.611 million), Crude Oil (PKR 745.388 million), DJ (PKR 713.459 million), Natural Gas (PKR 622.197 million), Platinum (PKR 619.355 million), Silver (PKR 269.168 million), SP 500 (PKR 143.892 million), Japan Equity (PKR 36.976 million) and Brent (PKR 3.507 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.823 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022