KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday further soared on the local market, traders said. They hiked by Rs1200 to Rs153500 per tola and Rs1030 to Rs131602 per 10 grams.

Gold was tagged for $1708 per ounce on the world market.

Silver grew by Rs50 to Rs1660 per tola and Rs42.87 to Rs1443.18 per 10 grams, traders said.

