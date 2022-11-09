AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Nov 09, 2022
Pakistan

Rangers deployed at Governor House after PTI protest

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
LAHORE: Rangers have been deployed at Punjab Governor House following protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activists against murderous attempt on Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

On Tuesday, the Rangers took their responsibilities at the Governor House. They were deployed to avoid any untoward incident. It may be added that the PTI workers gathered outside the Governor House on Friday and tried to break open the front gate on The Mall, burnt tyres, tried to climb the gate and also vandalised the CCTV cameras.

The Governor House administration wrote a letter to the Punjab’s Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police and requested them to deploy more police force for the security of Punjab Governor and his family and the staff residing inside the Governor House.

Moreover, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condemned the closure of motorways by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “with the facilitation of the Punjab government.”

“A dozen of PTI workers have blocked the motorways at various points with the facilitation of the provincial government,” the PML-N leader said. “The people are facing severe difficulties. Many ambulances and patients are getting disturbed while travelling.”

Hamza said, “Imran Khan wants chaos and sedition in Pakistan. The PTI has become a pressure group instead of a political party.” He regretted that a handful of people are causing trouble for the public by lighting fires in the surroundings of the capital. Imran Khan is putting the national security at risk in his lust for power, he lambasted.

