AGL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
ANL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.64%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.03%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.32%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FLYNG 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
GGGL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
GGL 16.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
MLCF 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
OGDC 70.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.87%)
PAEL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
PRL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
TPL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.83%)
TREET 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
TRG 120.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.42%)
UNITY 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
WAVES 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.77%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 23.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,568 Increased By 152.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,047 Increased By 191.1 (0.46%)
KSE30 15,300 Increased By 73.1 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greener economies can reduce energy price ‘spikes’, says Lagarde

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2022 05:17pm
Follow us

FRANKFURT: Speeding up the transition to renewable energy can limit the chances of painfully sharp price increases, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday, as eurozone households come under pressure from soaring bills.

Switching to greener energy sources would “reduce the risk of spikes in energy prices”, Lagarde said in a blog post following the opening of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Consumer prices rose at a rate of 10.7 percent in October – an all-time high and well above the ECB’s two-percent target – as the cost of fossil fuels has leapt in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The effect has been felt particularly acutely in Europe, which had for years imported huge volumes of the fuels via pipelines from Russia.

“Surging energy prices have highlighted just how reliant we are on fossil fuels and how vulnerable this makes us,” Lagarde said.

‘Mild recession’ not enough to fight inflation: Lagarde

Switching to renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar, would lead to “lower and more stable inflation rates” and “make our economies work better”, she said.

The ECB has carried out a series of aggressive interest rate hikes to try and tame run-away inflation.

The impact of the Ukraine war and energy price rises also mean the eurozone is threatened with “mild” recession around the turn of the year, Lagarde said recently.

Earlier this month, the ECB warned that banks could face enforcement action from the end of 2024 if they did not do more to identify and manage climate change risks among their clients.

ECB Christine Lagarde Greener economies

Comments

1000 characters

Greener economies can reduce energy price ‘spikes’, says Lagarde

Rupee maintains upward trajectory, settles at 221.66 against US dollar

Long march to resume on Wednesday, not tomorrow: Fawad Chaudhry

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows down, clocking in at $146 million in October

OCAC warns Pakistan could see shortage of petroleum products in coming days

SBP chief tells Dar rupee volatility has been controlled, exchange rate stable

Imran urges President Alvi to 'act now, draw clear operational lines for ISPR'

Sindh govt test runs Karachi’s first electric buses

Oil stable below $100/bbl as market balances Chinese data

UAE will remain oil and gas supplier as long as there is need

Karachi sees rain amid westerly wave

Read more stories