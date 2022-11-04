AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.84%)
TREET 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 119.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.34%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,438 Decreased By -180.1 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,906 Decreased By -184.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,237 Decreased By -157.4 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices dip

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and US Treasury yields jumped after hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on interest rate hikes and dented the non-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold down 0.5% at $1,626.49 per ounce by 12:26 p.m. ET (1626 GMT), after falling over 1% earlier, hitting its lowest since Sept. 28.

US gold futures fell 1.2% to $1,630.30.

“I don’t see the tide turning for gold and it gathering bullish momentum again until after the Fed is done raising rates, probably not till March of 2023,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday as expected. Powell said it was “very premature” to think about pausing and that the peak for rates would likely be higher than previously expected.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar.

The dollar rose 1.3%, making gold more expensive for overseas investors. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were close to their recent peak.

“We could see further losses (in gold) towards the September lows and a possible break of the $1,600 level, if yields continue to rise,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Focus now shift to US non-farm payrolls data for October due on Friday that could offer more clarity on the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory.

Offering some respite to gold, data showed US services industry grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October, suggesting the Fed’s rate hikes are slowing demand in the overall economy.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $19.36 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.4% to $917.17, while palladium was down 2.9% to $1,801.00.

gold price gold rates Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices dip

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories