AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
ANL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
AVN 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
FFL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
TELE 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TPL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
TPLP 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.84%)
TREET 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
TRG 119.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.34%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
WAVES 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,160 Decreased By -32.6 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,438 Decreased By -180.1 (-1.15%)
KSE100 41,906 Decreased By -184.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 15,237 Decreased By -157.4 (-1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm snaps three-day rally

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday reversed early gains to snap a three-day rally after hitting a near 12-week peak, as high prices stoked demand concerns.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 62 ringgit, or 1.41%, to 4,336 ringgit ($914.29) a tonne.

Palm fell on a combination of profit taking, lack of demand at current lofty prices and worries of Indonesian stocks entering Malaysian shores, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Indonesia’s crude palm oil output is seen at 48.23 million tonnes this year and exports of palm oil products are estimated at 23.95 million tonnes, a presentation by the chairman of the country’s palm oil fund agency showed.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told an industry conference that stronger prices of crude oil had made a higher mix of bio-content in fuel increasingly feasible.

The contract had earlier jumped 2.3% on the back of bullish global vegetable oil markets, as Chicago soybean rose overnight on optimism about demand from China.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm snaps three-day rally

White House ‘strongly’ condemns attack

Export-oriented sectors to get power at an all-inclusive rate of Rs19.99 per unit

Government slams assassination attempt

ISPR condemns attack

‘Fake’ supplies FBR to hold probe against sugar dealers

SPAs on sale of subsidiaries’ share capital: ECC approves change of control from Eni to PIOGCL

ECs can sell 20pc inward remittances to customers: SBP

Rs536.53bn target for Nov: ‘Pull your socks up,’ FBR chief tells Chief Commissioners

Tariff increase in Oct: Nepra refuses to endorse PBS claim

Dr Faisal-led team treating Imran Khan

Read more stories