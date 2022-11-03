AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
AVN 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.95%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.04%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.02%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.06%)
TPLP 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TREET 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
TRG 117.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.95%)
UNITY 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.1%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 7.8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 81.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,350 Increased By 1.3 (0.01%)
CBOT soybeans may rise towards $14.65-1/4 to $14.69-3/4 zone

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 11:36am
SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may rise towards a resistance zone of $14.65-1/4 to $14.69-3/4 per bushel, to completed a wave c.

The zone is formed by the 161.8% projection level of a wave c from $13.66-3/4 and the 50% level of a bigger wave C from $13.62-1/4.

The small wave c may end around $14.65-1/4, while the resistance at $14.69-3/4 will be strong.

The contract is unlikely to break the zone and rise towards $14.95-1/4.

Support is at $14.36-1/2, a break below which may open the way towards $14.19-1/4 to $14.27-3/4 range.

CBOT soybeans may fall towards $13.27-3/4

Once the contract falls to this range, the uptrend from $13.62-1/4 will be confirmed to have reversed.

On the daily chart, the contract may extend its gains to $14.67, as pointed by a falling trendline.

Its failure to overcome a barrier at $14.54-3/4 casts some doubt on the target.

Once the contract breaks $14.37-1/4, the target will be aborted.

The break may be confirmed if the market closes below this level on Thursday.

Soybeans

