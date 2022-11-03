AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.33%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
AVN 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.47%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
EPCL 53.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
FCCL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.82%)
GGGL 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.45%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.98%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.86%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
OGDC 72.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.84%)
PAEL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.53%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.72%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
TPL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
TPLP 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
TREET 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
TRG 117.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.03%)
UNITY 20.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.1%)
WAVES 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 7.8 (0.19%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 42,026 Increased By 81.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,350 Increased By 1.3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for fourth day as rival edible oils climb

Published 03 Nov, 2022 11:10am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures on Thursday rose for a fourth straight session, tracking firmer prices of Chicago soyoil overnight due to Chinese demand optimism.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 37 ringgit, or 0.84%, to 4,435 ringgit ($935.06) a tonne by the midday break.

Chicago soybean futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by optimism about soybean export demand from China, traders said.

Palm oil gained on the back of bullish global vegetable oil markets, but the easing of Chicago soy oil futures (in the day) capped the gains, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade ticked down after a 3% overnight rise.

The focus was now on October’s production increase ahead of Malaysian Palm Oil Board’s data due on November 10, he said.

Palm hits near 10-week closing high

In top producer Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told an industry conference that stronger prices of crude oil are making a higher mix of bio-content in fuel increasingly feasible, which currently has a mandatory 30% mix of palm oil in biodiesel.

Meanwhile, Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal freeing up grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that world leaders warned would increase hunger globally.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 4,459 ringgit a tonne and rise towards 4,607 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises for fourth day as rival edible oils climb

Intra-day update: rupee drops against US dollar

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Haris replaces injured Zaman for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

Read more stories