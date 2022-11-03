AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar futures fall, arabica regains ground

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Wednesday amid strong Brazilian exports, while arabica coffee prices regained some ground after last week’s slide to a 15-month low.

SUGAR: March raw sugar was 1.2% lower at 18.21 cents per lb by 1406 GMT.

Investors kept a close watch on Brazil after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won Sunday’s presidential election.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday’s election but stopped short of contesting the election result.

Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they were making some headway in clearing blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest Bolsonaro’s narrow loss.

Dealers said the market was also awaiting news on India’s export quota for the new marketing year which began on Oct. 1, with an announcement possible this week.

“There is still no certainty about the Indian export quotas, expected to be announced well over a month ago,” Rabobank said in a note.

Brazil’s sugar exports surged to 3.75 million tonnes in October from 2.31 million tonnes a year earlier.

December white sugar fell 0.6% to $529.40 a tonne.

COFFEE: March arabica coffee rose 2% to $1.7805 per lb?, extending its rebound from a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

Dealers said a drop in exports from Honduras and Costa Rica during October had helped to tighten short-term supplies, with December’s premium to March widening.

January robusta coffee rose 2.2% to $1,880 a tonne after setting a 14-month low of $1,826 on Tuesday.

COCOA: December New York cocoa rose 1.3% to $2,378 a tonne. March London cocoa rose 0.7% to 1,911 pounds a tonn.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar futures fall, arabica regains ground

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories