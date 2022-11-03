AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Nov 03, 2022
Markets

Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday inched up on the local market, traders said. Up by Rs 450 and Rs 386, the...
Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday inched up on the local market, traders said.

Up by Rs 450 and Rs 386, the precious metal is now available for Rs 151550 per tola and Rs 129930 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1655 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs 1590 per tola and Rs 1363.13 per 10 grams, traders said.

