AGL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.93%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 52.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.91%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.4%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.37%)
PAEL 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.1%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
TRG 111.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.78%)
UNITY 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.71%)
WAVES 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 47 (1.15%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 224.2 (1.5%)
KSE100 41,632 Increased By 367.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,217 Increased By 155 (1.03%)
Nov 01, 2022
Palm oil surges nearly 5% on worries over Black Sea supplies

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 12:11pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second straight day on Tuesday, on concerns over global edible oil supplies after Russia suspended its participation in a Black Sea export agreement.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 190 ringgit, or 4.69%, to 4,244 ringgit ($897.06) a tonne by the midday break.

Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia warning it was risky to continue after it pulled out of the pact.

Sunflower oil shipments from the Black Sea region have been hampered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and could be further disrupted by Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea pact.

Indonesia has extended until the end of this year its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonnes, the economic ministry said on Monday.

Palm rises over 4% after Russia pulls out of Black Sea export corridor

“Malaysian crude palm oil will be attractive for the export markets; however, demand for refined products will pivot lower due to cheaper values from Indonesia,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 1.7%, while its palm oil contract jumped 4.1%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest a support of 4,007 ringgit a tonne, a break below which could open the way towards the 3,850-3,929-ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

