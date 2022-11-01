AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Palm ends higher

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday, rebounding from last week’s losses after Russia withdrew from a Black Sea export deal, jeopardising global grain and sunflower oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 58 ringgit, or 1.45%, to 4,047 ringgit ($856.33) a tonne.

It had earlier risen 5% on global supply concerns after Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

The move is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices.

Clouds of uncertainty hover over exports of sunflower oil from Ukrainian ports, creating a potential bullish scenario for competing vegetable oils, especially soy and palm, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports of palm oil from Malaysia in October rose between 5% and 11.7% from September, cargo surveyors data showed.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.8%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 2%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.6%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

