AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.6%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.78%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.53%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 110.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.98%)
UNITY 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
WAVES 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 24.6 (0.6%)
BR30 15,010 Increased By 107.6 (0.72%)
KSE100 41,375 Increased By 234.8 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,118 Increased By 76.6 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may extend its gains to $9.01

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 12:44pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may extend its gains to $9.01 per bushel, as it has briefly pierced above a resistance at $8.86.

The big surge on Monday was news-driven.

Market is yet to fully digest the Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea deal.

A further gain is still likely. However, the resistance at $9.01 will be a major obstacle, as the current rise is categorized as a bounce against the downtrend from $9.49-3/4.

The trend may resume upon the completion of the bounce around $9.01.

A fall below $8.67 may be extended to $8.52-1/2. On the daily chart, wheat climbed above a resistance.

Pakistan said to buy 385,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Whether this resistance has been broken will largely depend on the closing price on Monday.

A close far above $8.70-1/4 could confirm a break and a target of $9.49 while a close below $8.70-1/4 will prove the break to be false, a bearish target of $8.21-3/4 will be established accordingly.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may extend its gains to $9.01

Intra-day update: Rupee posts significant gain against US dollar

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Metatech Health to raise over Rs400mn through right issue

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Read more stories