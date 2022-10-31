AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.6%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 80.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.34%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.43%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.69%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
OGDC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.9%)
PAEL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
PRL 16.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
TPL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.21%)
TPLP 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
TREET 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.75%)
UNITY 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.85%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 22.7 (0.56%)
BR30 14,998 Increased By 96.2 (0.65%)
KSE100 41,363 Increased By 222.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 15,110 Increased By 69.2 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.01-1/4

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 11:53am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may test a support at $14.01-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $13.90 to $13.97-1/4 range.

The surge from the Oct. 28 low of $13.81 was driven by a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the Oct. 6 low of $13.62.

The news that Russia suspended Black Sea deal only helped quicken the completion of the wave c, which is supposed to terminate around $14.27-3/4.

With this wave having narrowly missed the target, it may not unfold towards $14.27-3/4 again.

The upside may be limited to $14.27-3/4, if this wave extends unexpectedly.

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave C from $15.12-1/4, which is capable of travelling to $13.32-1/2.

China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier

The bounce triggered by the support at $13.66-3/4 is taking the shape of a flag, which is regarded as a bearish continuation pattern.

The rise on Monday could be the desperate effort of bulls to push the price higher before surrendering to bears.

soybean crop

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.01-1/4

Intra-day update: Rupee posts significant gain against US dollar

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Metatech Health to raise over Rs400mn through right issue

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Read more stories