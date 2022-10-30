AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Fazal Sher Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘long march’ commenced in Lahore, the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) beefed up security in the city by deploying over 13,000 law enforcement personnel, putting over 900 shipping containers on standby, and strictly directing hotels and guesthouses in the city not to rent out rooms to potential marchers.

Police officials said that to prevent the entry of PTI members, activists and supporters into the city, who are expected to arrive by Nov 4, at least 13,086 security personnel — including 4,199 from Islamabad police, 1,022 from Sindh police, 4,265 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, and 3,600 members of Rangers — have been deployed in different areas of the capital.

As per the administration’s plans, police have been equipped with 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 12-bore guns, 36,700 12-bore rounds, 17 pepper ball guns with 4,000 projectiles, 15,000 spray paint shells, and 2,430 masks, besides 374 vehicles.

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Similarly, over 900 containers have been placed as a precautionary step at different strategic locations and roads, including near Convention Centre, at Faizabad, at Srinagar Highway near Shakarparian, at IJP Road near I-8 turn, at D-Chowk, at Kak Bridge, near Old Motorway Toll Plaza, at Margalla Hills, at T-Cross Rawat, near Serena Chowk, at Margalla Road, near Aga Khan Road, Nadra Chowk, at Express Chowk, Service Road near Nadra office, near Rawal Lake, Satra Meel, 26 No Chongi, at Khayaban Chowk, at Barri Imam, Zero Point, Banni Gala Road, and Bhara Kahu to seal the capital completely during the ‘long march’.

The ICT administration has also issued directives to the owners of hotels and guesthouses in the capital not to rent out rooms to PTI’s marchers; they would face strict action if found involved in renting out rooms to the protesters.

They have been informed that all hotels and guesthouses will be searched on a daily basis and that strict action will be taken if any PTI worker or supporter is found staying there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI ICT Frontier Constabulary (FC) PTI long march

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories