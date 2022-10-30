Islamabad: strict security measures taken

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ‘long march’ commenced in Lahore, the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) beefed up security in the city by deploying over 13,000 law enforcement personnel, putting over 900 shipping containers on standby, and strictly directing hotels and guesthouses in the city not to rent out rooms to potential marchers.

Police officials said that to prevent the entry of PTI members, activists and supporters into the city, who are expected to arrive by Nov 4, at least 13,086 security personnel — including 4,199 from Islamabad police, 1,022 from Sindh police, 4,265 Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel, and 3,600 members of Rangers — have been deployed in different areas of the capital.

As per the administration’s plans, police have been equipped with 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 12-bore guns, 36,700 12-bore rounds, 17 pepper ball guns with 4,000 projectiles, 15,000 spray paint shells, and 2,430 masks, besides 374 vehicles.

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Similarly, over 900 containers have been placed as a precautionary step at different strategic locations and roads, including near Convention Centre, at Faizabad, at Srinagar Highway near Shakarparian, at IJP Road near I-8 turn, at D-Chowk, at Kak Bridge, near Old Motorway Toll Plaza, at Margalla Hills, at T-Cross Rawat, near Serena Chowk, at Margalla Road, near Aga Khan Road, Nadra Chowk, at Express Chowk, Service Road near Nadra office, near Rawal Lake, Satra Meel, 26 No Chongi, at Khayaban Chowk, at Barri Imam, Zero Point, Banni Gala Road, and Bhara Kahu to seal the capital completely during the ‘long march’.

The ICT administration has also issued directives to the owners of hotels and guesthouses in the capital not to rent out rooms to PTI’s marchers; they would face strict action if found involved in renting out rooms to the protesters.

They have been informed that all hotels and guesthouses will be searched on a daily basis and that strict action will be taken if any PTI worker or supporter is found staying there.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022