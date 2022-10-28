AGL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
EFERT 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 52.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.25%)
FCCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
GGGL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
GTECH 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 2.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.94%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
OGDC 70.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PAEL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 113.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
UNITY 20.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.43%)
WAVES 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,181 Decreased By -105.4 (-0.69%)
KSE100 41,400 Decreased By -202.9 (-0.49%)
KSE30 15,143 Decreased By -146.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may fall to $13.81

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2022 09:59am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean January contract may fall to $13.81 per bushel, as it has broken a support at $13.90.

The consolidation from the Oct. 6 low of $13.62-1/4 has been shaped into a wedge, the lower trendline of which points at a target of $13.71.

The immediate target is $13.81.

The wedge looks like a bearish continuation pattern, to be followed by another round of drop deep as the one from the Sept. 13 high of $15.12-1/4.

Resistance is at $13.97-1/4, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $14.04-1/4 to $14.13-1/4.

China Sept soybean imports jump 12% from a year earlier

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave C from $15.12-1/4, which is capable of travelling to $13.32-1/2.

Following its repeated failures to break a resistance at $14.01, the contract may drop towards $13.67.

soybean crop

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may fall to $13.81

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Read more stories