Gold prices plunge by Rs2,500

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday met with a slump on the local market, traders said. They plunged by Rs2,500 to Rs147,900 per tola and Rs2,144 to Rs126,800 per 10 grams. Gold prices for the global market were cited $1637 per ounce.

Gold prices rise

Silver was available for Rs1,590 per tola and Rs1,363.16 per 10 grams, traders said.

