AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rallies for fifth day on uncertainties over global supply

Reuters Published October 20, 2022 Updated October 20, 2022 01:12pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended a rally on Thursday to a fifth straight session, as heavy rains in Southeast Asia and Russia’s threat to reject a Black Sea exports agreement stoked worries over global supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 7 ringgit, or 0.17%, to 4,125 ringgit ($873.02) a tonne by the midday break, touching its highest level in seven weeks.

Concerns over rainy weather triggered reduced production in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as fears of higher Indian import taxes helped supported prices.

There are also worries over availability of Black Sea sunflower oil exports as the grain corridor deal between Russia and Ukraine are uncertain, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy on Thursday told reporters he was not optimistic about the renewal of a UN-brokered deal that resumed Ukraine’s Black Sea exports of grain and fertilizer. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.9%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.4%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.15% against the dollar, making it cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Palm oil may hover below 4,071 ringgit

“The export demand from destinations like Europe, India and Pakistan continued to be there due to a wider palm oil discount over competing edible oils, but Malaysia’s export pace is easing due to Indonesia’s lower export taxes and export levy waiver,” Bagani added.

Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 4,184-4,194 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above this range and rising to 4,253 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil rallies for fifth day on uncertainties over global supply

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories