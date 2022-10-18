AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Oct 18, 2022
Palm oil may rise into 3,958-4,001 ringgit range

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2022 10:51am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,924 ringgit per tonne, and rise into 3,958-4,001 ringgit range.

The rise from 3,594 ringgit is riding on a wave c, which is expected to travel into 3,958-4,071 ringgit range.

A retracement analysis reveals a strong resistance at 4,194 ringgit, the 61.8% level, which should not be ignored.

This barrier will work together with the one at 4,001 ringgit to stop the rise and trigger a correction.

Depending on the depth of the correction, the uptrend may either resume or reverse.

Palm oil may retrace towards 3,707 ringgit

Support is at 3,846 ringgit, a break below which could be followed by a drop to 3,776 ringgit. On the daily chart, trending signals turned bullish, as the contract seems to have broken a resistance at 3,891 ringgit.

The break opened the way towards 4,070 ringgit.

The pattern from Sept. 8 looks like an inverted head-and-shoulders, which suggests a much higher target of 4,495 ringgit.

Palm Oil

