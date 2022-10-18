AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rallies nearly 5% to highest in almost seven weeks

Reuters Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 11:54am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday, hitting their highest in nearly seven weeks, helped by a continuous decline in the ringgit and concerns over global edible oil supply.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 183 ringgit, or 4.7%, to 4,070 ringgit ($863.94) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract was also up for a third consecutive session and touched its highest since Sept. 1.

A weaker ringgit added with fears of floods hitting production in Malaysia are keeping prices elevated, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“There are also worries that escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions may limit sunflower oil shipments from Ukrainian ports, which may channel demand to alternatives including palm oil,” he added.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade fell 0.08% against the dollar to its lowest since 1998, making the commodity cheaper for holders of foreign currency.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.1%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%.

Palm rises for second day

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,924 ringgit per tonne and rise into 3,958-4,001-ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

palm oil export

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rallies nearly 5% to highest in almost seven weeks

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories