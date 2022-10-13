AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 82.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
BOP 5.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 81.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.52%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
GGGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
OGDC 76.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.34%)
PAEL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.96%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
TREET 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
TRG 127.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.62%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,223 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,980 Decreased By -116.5 (-0.72%)
KSE100 42,042 Increased By 35 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 15.9 (0.1%)
Oct 13, 2022
CBOT corn may rise into $7.01-1/2 to $7.06-1/4 range

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 12:23pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may rise into a range of $7.01-1/2 to $7.06-1/4 per bushel, as suggested by a rising channel. Following its failure to fall below the channel, the contract bounced strongly.

Chances are the uptrend may continue to extend within the channel.

The trend may consist of five waves.

The wave 5 is driving the price towards $7.06-1/4.

This wave count suggests a limited upside. A break below $6.88-3/4 could open the way towards $6.79-1/2 to $6.84-3/4 range.

CBOT corn may retest support of $6.88-3/4

On the daily chart, the doji on Wednesday indicates a completed pullback towards the former resistance at $6.88.

Corn is expected to resume its rise towards $7.17-3/4.

A fall below $6.80 may be extended to $6.64.

Corn

