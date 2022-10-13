JCP recommends confirmation of 11 Addl judges of LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended for the confirmation of 11 additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC), while dropping the names of two others.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday presided over the JCP, which was participated by four senior judges and one retired judge of the Supreme Court, the Federal Law Minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The JCP after deliberation recommended to confirm the names of Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatta, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, and Justice Raheel Kamran.

‘Fill vacancies of 5 judges in SC’: Two more judges urge CJP to call JCP meeting

However, it proposed to drop Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Shan Gul as judge of the LHC.

In the last meeting, held on April 19, 2022, the Commission had granted extension to all the 13 additional judges, who were proposed by former chief justice LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022