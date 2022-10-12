AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.63%)
AVN 81.71 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (4.09%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.54%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.8%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.38%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 32 (0.76%)
BR30 16,164 Decreased By -273.9 (-1.67%)
KSE100 42,059 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,594 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.19%)
Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

Reuters Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 10:36am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Oil prices slipped for a third straight session on Wednesday as the dollar gained steam and investors braced for US inflation data, while global recession risks and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China triggered worries about fuel demand Brent crude futures fell 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.83 a barrel by 0410 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.81 a barrel, down 54 cents, or 0.6%. Both benchmarks fell 2% in the previous session.

The greenback rose to a fresh 24-year high against the yen on Wednesday on concerns about inflation and the pace of US rate hikes. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to weigh on oil and other risk assets.

“Despite fundamentals auguring higher for oil and a rather hefty production cut OPEC backstop, any breakdown in risk assets may continue to hurt oil prices until some semblance of bottom forms in risk assets,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

“So, a hot CPI and even a dreary US earning season could negatively impact oil markets,” Innes added.

The US consumer price report is due on Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth forecast for 2023 and warned of increasing risk of a global recession.

But the IMF also urged central banks to keep up their fight against inflation even as investors worry policymakers could trigger a sharp economic downturn by raising borrowing costs too fast and too high.

The oil market is also being pressured by tightening COVID-19 curbs in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Big Chinese cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen have ramped up COVID-19 testing and tightened restrictions after infections rose to their highest since August.

Oil falls on fears of global recession, China COVID flare-up

“Chinese authorities are indicating that there will not be any relaxation in their COVID-19 policy, further worsening the demand situation,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

On the supply side, US crude oil stocks were estimated to have risen by 1.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7, after having fallen the prior two weeks, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Inventories data has been delayed by a day this week because of a holiday on Monday.

Industry data from the American Petroleum Institute is due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Wednesday while the US Energy Information Administration, will release its data at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Thursday.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude oil

