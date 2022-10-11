Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks up 10.54% m/m at 2.32mn tonnes

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of September rose 10.54% from the month before to 2.32 million tonnes, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production gained 2.59%% from August to 1.77 million tonnes, while palm oil exports ticked up 9.25% to 1.42 million tonnes, the industry regulator said.

Palm oil still targets 3,824-3,919 ringgit range

A Reuters survey forecast inventories swelling to a near three-year high of 2.27 million tonnes. Production was pegged at 1.76 million tonnes while exports were seen at 1.41 million tonnes.