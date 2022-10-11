AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
AVN 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.02%)
EFERT 81.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.73%)
EPCL 59.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.57%)
FFL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
GGGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.23%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.23%)
MLCF 28.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.92%)
OGDC 77.21 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.16%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
TELE 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
TPL 8.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
TREET 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.72%)
WAVES 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
BR100 4,197 Decreased By -63.2 (-1.48%)
BR30 16,440 Decreased By -260 (-1.56%)
KSE100 42,118 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,633 Decreased By -256.3 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LME copper eases on firmer dollar

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2022 11:07am
Follow us

London copper prices eased on Tuesday, as a firmer US dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.2% to $7,565.50 a tonne by 0231 GMT and aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,252 a tonne.

The dollar gained as strong US labour data and expectation of data due on Thursday showing stubbornly high inflation have cemented hopes that interest rates would remain high though 2023.

LME zinc declined 0.1% to $2,960.50 a tonne and lead eased 0.3% to $1,983.50 a tonne, while tin rose 0.8% to $20,250 a tonne.

Copper up, but demand prospects weigh on sentiment

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.1% to 62,610 yuan ($8,703.69) a tonne, nickel jumped 3.8% to 184,840 yuan a tonne and tin advanced 2.2% to 178,470 yuan a tonne.

The Yangshan copper premium hit its highest in almost a year at $117.50 a tonne on tight supply, as inventories build-up in ShFE warehouses during the one-week-long Chinese National Day holiday was smaller than last year.

ShFE zinc increased 2.3% to 24,725 yuan a tonne, lead was up 0.2% at 15,265 yuan a tonne and aluminium rose 0.2% to 18,560 yuan a tonne.

ZINC LME copper

Comments

1000 characters
Atif Oct 11, 2022 11:21am
Reducing rate of surplus units to Rs 9/kwh would simply be disadvantageous. At the very least they can keep the rate of average electric price for units required to offset peak units and then have a different/lesser rate for surplus units. At Rs 9/kwh, it would take almost 4 offpeak units to offset just one peak unit. That makes no economic sense to net metering consumers.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LME copper eases on firmer dollar

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates against US dollar

Dar leaves for US to hold meetings with IMF, World Bank

Pakistan rejects Modi's remarks, says Indian PM oblivious of ground realities in IIOJK

PM Shehbaz to visit Kazakhstan tomorrow to attend CICA summit

Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Pakistan among countries urgently need debt relief: UN

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Read more stories