AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
EFERT 82.99 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (3.85%)
EPCL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (4.65%)
FCCL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
FLYNG 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
GGGL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
GTECH 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.43%)
MLCF 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
OGDC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.48%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
TPLP 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.22%)
TREET 23.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.08%)
TRG 148.00 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (2.84%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 4,249 Increased By 69.2 (1.65%)
BR30 16,585 Increased By 383.6 (2.37%)
KSE100 42,161 Increased By 549.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.3 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pak, China firms to sow high-yield chilli on 8,000 acres

Zahid Baig Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: Under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agriculture programme, a Chinese food company in collaboration with Pakistani company has planned to sow high yielding hybrid chilli over an area of 8,000 acres of land for export of its production back to China.

As per the initial negotiation between the two sides, Litong Food in collaboration with the Guard Group of Pakistan will sow high yielding hybrid chilli crop over 5,000 acres of land during the coming season while another 3,000 acres will be sown at its own in Pakistan.

As per the plan, this area under chilli crop will be increased to 200,000 acres of land in the future. Setting up of a processing plant after achieving 50,000 metric tons of hybrid chilli production and a breeding station to ensure transfer of technology of chilli production is also the part of the proposed collaboration.

Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Pvt) Ltd’s CEO Shahzad Ali Malik while talking to Business Recorder on Thursday said the Chinese government had short-listed its two companies under its CPEC projects in agriculture and livestock. Litong has been selected in Agriculture while Royal Company has been selected for livestock projects.

He said his company was already experimenting sowing of high yielding hybrid chilli seed in Pakistan for the last six years and got very encouraging results. He claimed that the Chinese company keeping in view the track record of successful promotion of hybrid rice, chilli and tomatoes contacted them to work in collaboration with them.

It has also been planned to set up a 500 acres model farm in Southern Punjab which would start working by the end of October after signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both the companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Pakistani company hybrid chilli Chinese food company

Comments

1000 characters

Pak, China firms to sow high-yield chilli on 8,000 acres

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

In sum, President stresses urgency of election date

Majority of lawmakers boycott address

PM accuses Imran Khan of committing treason

Only court can disqualify any MP under Article 62(1)(f): CJP

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories