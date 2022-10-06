AGL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.18%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.99%)
EPCL 56.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.15%)
FCCL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
FLYNG 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
GGGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.78%)
GTECH 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.01%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.82%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 29.23 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.18%)
MLCF 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.73%)
OGDC 75.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
PAEL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.36%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TPL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
TPLP 22.24 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (4.17%)
TREET 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.64%)
TRG 147.88 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.76%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
WAVES 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By 46.3 (1.11%)
BR30 16,495 Increased By 293.6 (1.81%)
KSE100 41,959 Increased By 347.8 (0.84%)
KSE30 15,810 Increased By 205.3 (1.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 11:55am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW YORK: Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, which had been looking to provide financing for Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Apollo had been in talks to provide preferred equity financing for the deal, alongside Sixth Street, sources previously told Reuters.

Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to commit more than $1 billion in financing for the deal at the time.

In reply to tweets saying that neither entities were part of the $7.1 billion of third-party equity financing announced in early May, nor part of the debt financing, Musk said: “correct”.

These talks ended months ago around the time Musk started having second thoughts about the deal, the sources cited above said. Musk initially proposed the buyout in April before backtracking in July and then changing course again this week.

Musk and Twitter are attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation that damaged Twitter’s brand and fed Musk’s reputation for erratic behavior.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.

Musk plans to go ahead with original price of $54.20 a share for Twitter

Musk’s U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could face significant losses because of an unfavorable financing environment, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through funds he raised by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors while major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion of debt financing.

Twitter Elon Musk Apollo Global Management Inc

Comments

1000 characters

Apollo, Sixth Street no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal

Intra-day update: Rupee's run of strength against US dollar continues

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

PTI MNAs resignation: IHC says political disputes must be resolved in parliament

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Oil hovers near three-week highs after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

Read more stories