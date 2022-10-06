KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.352 billion and the number of lots traded at 17,925.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.514 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.497 billion), Silver (PKR 1.638 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.568 billion), Crude (PKR 892.247 million), DJ (PKR 859.724 million), Natural Gas (PKR 728.165 million), Platinum (PKR 263.238 million), SP500 (PKR 191.693 million), Copper (PKR 130.603 million), Japan Equity (PKR 36.989 million) and Brent (PKR 33.629 million). In Commodities, 19 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 18.783 million were traded.

