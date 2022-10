SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may edge up to $2,387 per tonne before reversing its uptrend and falling towards a range of $2,311 to $2,332.

The uptrend from $2,209 consists of five waves, with an unusual extended wave 1.

The contract is riding on a wave 5, which may end around $2,387, as suggested by a rising wedge.

Sugar, coffee and cocoa fall

A break below $2,343 could signal the reversal of the uptrend.