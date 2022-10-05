AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.62%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.03%)
EPCL 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
GGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.64%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.18%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
MLCF 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.58%)
OGDC 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10.81%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.29%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 140.08 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (4.07%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,172 Increased By 22.4 (0.54%)
BR30 16,065 Increased By 235.4 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,537 Increased By 186.9 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,578 Increased By 100 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm climbs for fifth day as broader markets advance

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 11:47am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly two weeks, as gains in broader markets supported investor sentiment despite forecasts of ballooning inventories.

India’s Sept palm oil imports jump to 1-year high of 1.2mn T: dealers

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 117 ringgit, or 3.24%, to 3,731 ringgit ($804.62) in early trade, hitting their highest since Sept. 23.

Comments

1000 characters

Palm climbs for fifth day as broader markets advance

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to gain strength against US dollar

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Tax on immovable properties: FBR prescribes relevant form for taxpayers

US needs to keep engaging Pakistan: study

Read more stories