AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 78.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.08%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.43%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
GGL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.88%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.25%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.62%)
OGDC 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.54%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (10.81%)
TELE 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.38%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
TREET 23.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.52%)
TRG 140.20 Increased By ▲ 5.60 (4.16%)
UNITY 23.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.06%)
WAVES 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,171 Increased By 21.5 (0.52%)
BR30 16,063 Increased By 233.2 (1.47%)
KSE100 41,531 Increased By 180.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,578 Increased By 100.7 (0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may extend gains into 3,824-3,919 ringgit range

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 11:19am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may extend its gains into a range of 3,824-3,919 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a resistance at 3,754 ringgit.

The resistance could be the last barrier towards 3,919 ringgit. The whole downtrend from this Sept. 21 high is likely to totally reverse.

A retracement analysis on a bigger downtrend from 4,495 ringgit reveals a target zone of 3,858-4,008 ringgit range, which engulfs the 3,919 ringgit level.

Support is at 3,707 ringgit, a break below which may open the way towards 3,570-3,652 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a resistance at 3,647 ringgit.

The break opened the way towards 3,891-4,070 ringgit range.

Palm gains for third session on stronger crude

The current strong rise suggests a completion of a five-wave cycle from 7,229 ringgit.

The wave (4) ended at 4,495 ringgit which will become a short-term target once the contract breaks 3,891 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may extend gains into 3,824-3,919 ringgit range

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to gain strength against US dollar

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Tax on immovable properties: FBR prescribes relevant form for taxpayers

US needs to keep engaging Pakistan: study

Read more stories