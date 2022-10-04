AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 78.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.47%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.06%)
EFERT 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
EPCL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.9%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (11.49%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.08%)
LOTCHEM 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
MLCF 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.57%)
OGDC 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.95%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
TELE 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.49%)
TREET 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
TRG 132.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.11%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
WAVES 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.92%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 43.1 (1.05%)
BR30 15,799 Increased By 204.3 (1.31%)
KSE100 41,486 Increased By 274.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,531 Increased By 121.2 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises for fourth day on crude, soyoil strength

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 12:58pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed more than 2% on Tuesday, extending gains to a fourth session on the back of strength in crude and soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 92 ringgit, or 2.69%, to 3,518 ringgit ($757.21) a tonne by the midday break.

Stronger macroeconomics, crude market and soy oil complex provided extra boost to palm oil, said Mitesh Saiya, trading manager at Mumbai-based trading firm Kantilal Laxmichand & Co.

Key buyers in China and Europe are queuing up for purchases as crude palm oil trades near 15-month lows, he said.

Meanwhile, Refinitiv Commodities Research said in a note on Monday that the price recovery was not sustainable amid tightening U.S. monetary policy and ample supplies.

Top producer Indonesia may extend a export levy waiver to the end of the year, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said. Indonesia is currently waiving levies imposed on exports of palm oil products until the end of October.

Cheaper Indonesian exports may hurt demand for rival Malaysian palm oil.

Palm gains for third session on stronger crude

In key buyer India, imports of palm oil jumped in September to their highest in a year, boosted by strong demand for the tropical oil ahead of the festival season and a steep discount to rival oils, six dealers told Reuters.

Oil prices edged higher as expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output outweighed concerns about the global economy, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade extended a 2.6% overnight gain. The Dalian Commodity Exchange was closed for the week for a national holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may extend its gains into a range of 3,549 ringgit to 3,608 ringgit per tonne, as it has more or less broken a resistance at 3,477 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises for fourth day on crude, soyoil strength

Policy commitments made by govt to continue to apply: IMF

Energy crisis: Pakistan fails to secure LNG contract

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

Pakistan’s towels, bedsheets manufacturers shutting operations amid cotton shortage

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Read more stories