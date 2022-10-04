Gold inches down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday stood nearly unmoved on the local market, traders said.

They just inched back by Rs200 to Rs146300 per tola and Rs171 to Rs125429 per 10 grams.

On the global market, gold prices were quoted for $1666 per ounce. Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs1560 per tola and Rs1337.44 per 10 grams, traders said.

