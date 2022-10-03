AGL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
EPCL 55.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.68%)
FCCL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.41%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.77%)
MLCF 28.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.39%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.83%)
TELE 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.55%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.46%)
TRG 132.75 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.03%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,115 Increased By 15.8 (0.39%)
BR30 15,694 Increased By 161.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 41,213 Increased By 84.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,389 Increased By 52 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Reuters Published October 3, 2022 Updated October 3, 2022 10:05am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday, as OPEC+ considers cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day for its biggest reduction since the pandemic, in a bid to support the market.

Brent crude futures rebounded $2.51, or 3%, to $87.65 a barrel by 0206 GMT, after settling down 0.6% on Friday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 3%, or $2.39, at $81.88 a barrel, after the previous session's loss of 2.1%.

Oil prices have tumbled for four straight months since June, as COVID-19 lockdowns in top energy consumer China hurt demand, while rising interest rates and a surging US dollar weighed on global financial markets.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, is considering an output cut of more than 1 million bpd ahead of Wednesday's meeting, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

If agreed, this will be the group's second consecutive monthly cut after reducing output by 100,000 bpd last month.

However, OPEC+ missed its production targets by nearly 3 million bpd in July, two sources from the producer group said, as sanctions on some members and low investment by others stymied its ability to raise output.

"Anything less than 500,000 barrels a day would be shrugged off by the market.

Therefore, we see a significant chance of a cut as large as 1 million barrels a day," ANZ analysts said in a note.

OPEC+ to consider oil cut of over than 1 million bpd: sources

While prompt Brent prices could strengthen further in the immediate short term, concerns over a global recession are likely to limit the upside, consultancy FGE said.

"If OPEC+ does decide to cut output in the near term, the resultant increase in OPEC+ spare capacity will likely put more downward pressure on long-dated prices," it said in a note on Friday.

Also on Friday, China issued its biggest quota for exports of oil products this year and topped up crude import quotas for independent refiners.

State and private refiners can export as much as 15 million tonnes of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and low-sulphur fuel oil, adding much needed supplies into global markets to replace Russian exports the European Union embargoed in February.

However, analysts and traders said some of China's exports were likely to spill over into early 2023 as refiners will need time to ramp up.

Oil prices Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rebounds 3% as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

FY22 withholding tax collection grows 24pc to 1.53trn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories