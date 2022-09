SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $9.18 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9.33.

So much of the fall from $9.22-1/2 has been reversed that wheat could revisit this level.

The resistance zone of $9.18 to $9.22-1/2 is expected to temporarily stop the rise and trigger a correction.

Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses

A drop below $9.00-1/4 may open the way towards the range of $8.78-1/2 to $8.93-1/2.