AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 15,564 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 41,105 Decreased By -330.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,379 Decreased By -125.7 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 11:19am
Follow us

Copper prices in London flitted in a tight range on Thursday, as concerns of potential shortages resulting from lower inventories partially offset a firmer US dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange he;d its ground at $7,425 a tonne, as of 0138 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3% to 60,970 yuan ($8,472.64) a tonne.

China’s bonded warehouse copper inventories were at their lowest on record of 81,800 tonnes. ShFE copper stocks were down 78% since March, while COMEX copper inventories dropped to their lowest since July 2021.

However, there have been some deliveries into LME copper warehouses.

Copper extends losses on firm dollar, growth worries

The dollar edged higher and head back in the direction of Wednesday’s 20-year high, making the greenback-priced metal more expensive for overseas buyers.

The overall outlook for metals demand globally remained grim, as central banks around the world tightened their monetary policy to curb rising inflation.

LME zinc rose 1.9% to $2,907 a tonne, tin advanced 1.5% to $21,030 a tonne and aluminum increased 0.7% to $2,138 a tonne.

ShFE lead was up 1.2% at 15,035 yuan a tonne, tin advanced 1.3% to 181,440 yuan a tonne, aluminium edged up 0.3% to 18,020 yuan a tonne and zinc rose 0.8% to 23,805 yuan a tonne.

Copper

Comments

1000 characters

London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories